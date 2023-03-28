Groundbreaking AI-Powered 'Press Release Generator' Launched by EIN Presswire

2023/03/28 | 23:50 - Source: Iraq News

First-to-market innovative AI technology enables users to write press releases.

We are excited to launch our AI-powered press release generator.



We believe this tool will revolutionize the way PR professionals write press releases.”

— David Rothstein

WASHINGTON , D.C., USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EIN Presswire, a division of Newsmatics Inc., announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered "Press Release Generator," which provides a fast and efficient solution for writing professional press releases.Communicators can use the generator to create a draft press release in as little as 10 seconds by first providing a headline, keywords, and a brief description of the topic.



Communicators can then proofread and modify the text for final publication and distribution to key audiences.Trained on massive amounts of text to generate human-like language, the technology has the ability to generate press releases in flawless English, with no typos or grammatical errors.The Press Release Generator is offered at no cost to any communications professional, although EIN Presswire clients can seamlessly distribute the final draft through the company's global press release distribution network, which now includes additional reach to some of the world's largest media websites.



EIN Presswire packages start at $99.95, and you can save even more with one of the company's press release bundles."The AI press release generator puts us ahead of our major competitors," said David Rothstein, CEO of Newsmatics.



"Communicators can save a lot of time by quickly generating press releases written in impeccable English, and it's completely free."To use the AI Press Release Generator, visit:https://www.einpresswire.com/ai/press-release-generatorNo subscription or registration is required.About EIN PresswireEIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire, is where professional communicators and organizations turn when they need to get their news in front of the media, stakeholders, and the public.



EIN Presswire is an operating division of Newsmatics Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company.About NewsmaticsNewsmatics Inc.



is an independent privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development.



Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications.



Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others.

David RothsteinNewsmatics, Inc.



You just read:

News Provided By

March 28, 2023, 17:04 GMT

