Turkish Company to build New Cement Plant in Nineveh

2023/03/29

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi General Cement Company has signed a partnership contract with the Turkish Zodiac company to establish a new cement production plant in Hammam Al-Alil Complex in Nineveh Governorate.The plant will use modern technology and dry gas fuel to produce cement and have a contract capacity of 1.8 million tons annually.[…]

