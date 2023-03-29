Turkish Company to build New Cement Plant in Nineveh


2023/03/29 | 04:30 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The Iraqi General Cement Company has signed a partnership contract with the Turkish Zodiac company to establish a new cement production plant in Hammam Al-Alil Complex in Nineveh Governorate.

The plant will use modern technology and dry gas fuel to produce cement and have a contract capacity of 1.8 million tons annually.

