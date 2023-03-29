2023/03/29 | 04:30 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq has become the first country in the Middle East to join the Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes (known as the UN Water Convention), which aims to promote cooperation across borders for the sustainable use of transboundary water resources.19 of the 22 Arab countries […]

read more Iraq First Country in ME to join UN Water Convention first appeared on Iraq Business News.