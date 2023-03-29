US dollar softens against the Iraqi Dinar

2023/03/29 | 11:34 - Source: Shafaq News



According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges recorded a rate of 154,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, a decrease from yesterday's rate of 154,700 dinars.



In local markets in Baghdad, the selling price of the dollar reached 155,250 dinars, while the purchase price was 153,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.



