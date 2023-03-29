Blaine County, Idaho, Reduces Time to Process Permits with OpenGov Online Permitting Software

2023/03/29 | 14:42 - Source: Iraq News

Manually handling a record number of permits left Blaine County, ID, staff wary.



OpenGov online permitting software lightened the load.

IDAHO, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to reduce the time it takes to process licenses and permits, Blaine County, ID, officials partnered with, OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities, on online permitting software.Blaine County, located between Boise and Idaho Falls, experienced more than 5% growth between 2020 and 2021, alone.



This growth, which has led to a record number of permits being processed, left staff struggling with a manual, slow, cumbersome system that involved storing paper permits in folders.



What’s more, the system didn’t allow for staff to communicate across departments, which left important details falling through the cracks.



The County’s dire need to modernize led staff to OpenGov Licensing & Permitting.OpenGov Licensing & Permitting promises a better experience for County staff and residents.



Using the platform’s intuitive, no-code interface, staff will be able to create forms and workflows that match the County’s process, thereby reducing errors and increasing productivity.



With easy access to one platform, multiple departments will be able to work together at the same time, enhancing communication.



Another time-saver for staff and residents: a self-service public portal where customers can draft, submit, and view applications and pay fees online.



This 24/7 access will reduce the need for calls and in-person visits, making for a better resident experience.Blaine County joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies.



With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S.



and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector.



The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.

Steph Beer, Senior Director of CommunicationsOpenGovemail us here

You just read:

News Provided By

March 29, 2023, 10:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release