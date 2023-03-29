Head of Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council Visits Abu Dhabi to Discuss Cooperation in Judicial Field

2023/03/29 | 17:36 - Source: Shafaq News



The delegation accompanying Zaidan includes the head of the Public Prosecution, Najm Abdullah Ahmed, the head of the Judicial Oversight Authority, Judge Laith Jabr Hamza, and the Director General of the Administrative and Financial Department, Mona Abdul Hussein. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The head of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council, Faeq Zaidan, arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, heading a high-level judicial delegation on an official visit.According to a statement from the media center of the Supreme Judicial Council, Zaidan was received by the UAE Minister of Justice and the President of the Federal Judiciary, Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al-Nuaimi, along with the President of the Federal Supreme Court, Muhammad bin Hamad Al-Badi Al-Dhaheri, and the Iraqi ambassador to Abu Dhabi, Muzaffar Mustafa.The visit comes after an official invitation from the Minister of Justice and the President of the UAE Federal Judiciary to discuss cooperation in the judicial field between the two countries.The delegation accompanying Zaidan includes the head of the Public Prosecution, Najm Abdullah Ahmed, the head of the Judicial Oversight Authority, Judge Laith Jabr Hamza, and the Director General of the Administrative and Financial Department, Mona Abdul Hussein.

