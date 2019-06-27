Iraq: roadside bomb blast kills five policemen in Kirkuk

2019/06/27 | 00:15
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a roadside bomb blast took place in Iraq's northern province of Kirkuk killed five federal policemen, a security official emphasized. The incident occurred in the early morning when a roadside bomb, seemingly put by Daesh terrorists, exploded on a federal police patrol on a highway close to the town of al-Rashad in south the provincial capital Kirkuk, which itself situated nearly 250 km north of Baghdad, Salih al-Obeidi from the provincial police informed Xinhua.The blast completely damaged a police vehicle, murder four policemen and an officer aboard, al-Obeidi stated.Al-Obeidi added that Iraq security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation searching the assailants.