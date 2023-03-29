2023/03/29 | 18:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Charles Kennedy for the OilPrice.com.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Oil Prices Climb As Iraq's Dispute With Kurdistan Escalates An oil dispute between the Iraqi government and the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region that also involves Turkey has escalated this week, pushing […]

read more Oil Prices Climb as Iraq's Dispute with Kurdistan Escalates first appeared on Iraq Business News.