KDP and PUK to Convene for Election Law Discussions

2023/03/29 | 22:08 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan announced on Wednesday that it will convene with the Kurdistan Democratic Party in the coming days to discuss amendments to the election law and the reactivation of the election commission.Ziyad Jabar, the head of the PUK bloc in the Kurdistan Regional Parliament, said in a statement, "It is expected that the National Union and the Democratic Party will meet at the electoral department and party leaders level in the near future to discuss amendments to the election law and the reactivation of the election commission, as well as to discuss the controversial issues".The meeting comes at a time when the electoral departments have already twice convened and agreed to amend the election law and reactivate the election commission.On March 26th, the presidency of the Kurdistan Region announced that November 18th, 2023, would be the date for the Kurdish parliamentary elections.

Sponsored Links