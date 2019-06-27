Wisdom Movement joins opposition, leaves Reform Alliance

2019/06/27 | 01:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
MP Hassan al-Masoudi revealed on Wednesday that the Wisdom Movement left the Reform and Reconstruction Alliance as the movement joined the opposition ranks.
After the Wisdom Movement officially went to the parliamentary opposition, it has become an obstacle to the political blocs belonging to the Reform and Reconstruction Alliance which still supports the government, Masoudi said.
Ammar al-Hakim, head of the National Wisdom Movement in Iraq announced earlier withdrawing from the Reform and Reconstruction Alliance in the parliament, calling on the leadership of the alliance to choose an alternative head.
