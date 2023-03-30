International Driving License: A Must-Have for Safe and Smooth Driving Overseas

2023/03/30 | 15:06 - Source: Iraq News

The Importance of an International Driving License when traveling

UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For individuals traveling or driving overseas, an international driving license can be a valuable document to have.



The International Driving Document is a standardized document allowing drivers to legally operate and rent cars in over 150 countries worldwide, and it is issued by the United Nations and is based on international conventions on Road Traffic.

An international driving license is an essential document for tourists and expatriates who are traveling overseas.



It ensures they can drive legally in a foreign country, even if their original driver's license is not recognized.



In addition, it provides a standardized translation of the driver's license information in eight languages, making it easier to communicate with foreign authorities in case of any issues.

Moreover, an international driving license can be a backup form of identification if an individual's original documents are lost or stolen.



It is important to note that the International Driving Document is not a substitute for a valid driver's license from an individual's home country, and it is only valid when used in conjunction with a valid driver's license.

The Process of Obtaining an International Driving License

Obtaining an international driving license is a simple process that can be completed in minutes.



The applicant must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver's license from their home country, and provide two passport-sized photos.



The application can be submitted online, and the permit will be mailed to the applicant's address.

International Drivers License - A Leading Provider of International Driving Documents

International Drivers License provides a straightforward and easy-to-understand style of the International Driving Document.



The English data is numbered with its foreign language translation adjacent to it for ease of comprehension.



As a security measure, they issue a plastic card, "INTERNATIONAL DRIVER'S LICENCE," with a newly developed barcode that can hold 100 times more information than standard barcodes.



Additionally, Security Shield Hologram covers each card, which protects it, prolongs its life, and eliminates any possibility of counterfeiting.

International Driving License: A Must-Have for Safe and Smooth Driving Overseas

As travel and international mobility become more accessible, having the proper documentation to ensure safe and legal driving while overseas is essential.



An international driving licence is crucial for anyone planning to drive in foreign countries, and this press release will discuss the benefits and requirements of obtaining an international driving license.

An international driving license is necessary for anyone planning to drive overseas.



It ensures you can legally operate and rent a car in over 150 countries worldwide, provides a standardized translation of your driver's license information, and can serve as a backup form of identification.



Obtaining an international driving license is a simple and easy process that can be completed online in minutes.



With an International driver's License, you can receive high-quality service and a safe driving experience overseas.

About International Drivers License

International Drivers License is a leading provider of International Driving Documents.



They have been providing services to customers worldwide since 2004.



They are committed to providing their customers the highest quality of service and ensuring they have a safe and enjoyable driving experience overseas.

