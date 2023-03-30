BCF distributes food baskets to families in need in Sulaymaniyah

2023/03/30 | 15:34 - Source: Shafaq News



Saleh, the director of BCF's office in Sulaymaniyah, confirmed that "we have distributed 400 food baskets to deserving families facing financial challenges in the Sulaymaniyah governorate.



The selection process was carried out in collaboration with local labor and retirees' unions." Saleh added that "two days ago, an additional 400 food baskets were distributed in the Raperin administration to those in need, in honor of the holy month." "Our charitable efforts extend beyond food baskets, as we are committed to providing communal iftar meals to children without caregivers and preparing Eid clothing for hundreds of orphaned children in Sulaymaniyah and Raperin." Our organization will continue distributing aid from food baskets and communal iftar meals until the end of Ramadan," she concluded.



The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) is a non-governmental organization based in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.



It was established in 2005 by Masoud Barzani, the former President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and his family, with the aim of providing humanitarian assistance to people in need in the region.



The foundation's activities focus on several key areas, including education, healthcare, social welfare, and emergency aid.



It has implemented various projects to support vulnerable groups, including children, women, and refugees.



Some of its notable initiatives include providing education opportunities for children, building hospitals and clinics, distributing food and non-food items during emergencies, and supporting people with disabilities.



The BCF is funded through donations from individuals, corporations, and governments, and it has partnered with various international organizations to implement its projects.



It operates according to international humanitarian principles and standards, and it has received recognition for its efforts in promoting human rights and social justice.



Today, the BCF remains a prominent humanitarian organization in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, with a significant impact on the lives of people in need.



