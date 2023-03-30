'Hollow victory' for Iraq in Oil Arbitration Case


'Hollow victory' for Iraq in Oil Arbitration Case
2023/03/30 | 16:18 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By Ragip Soylu for Middle East Eye.

Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

'Hollow victory': Iraq is not really a winner in the Turkey oil arbitration case Ankara is likely to pay only a few hundred million dollars to Iraq, which […]

read more 'Hollow victory' for Iraq in Oil Arbitration Case first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links