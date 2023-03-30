Iraqi Chief Justice meets with UAE Minister of Justice to discuss judicial agreements and money recovery

2023/03/30 | 16:22 - Source: Shafaq News



According to a statement released by the Iraqi judiciary, the two officials discussed potential judicial agreements between the two countries on exchanging wanted persons and recovering Iraqi funds that have been smuggled out of the country.



The United Arab Emirates is believed to be a potential destination for these funds, which are often linked to corruption within Iraqi administration and finance.



The talks come amid ongoing concerns regarding the spread of corruption in Iraq, with officials citing the need for international cooperation in order to recover stolen funds and prosecute those responsible.



The UAE has previously expressed a willingness to support Iraq in this regard, with the two countries having previously signed agreements on judicial and legal cooperation.



