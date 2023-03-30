Iraq's prime minister discusses preparations for provincial election with the election commission

2023/03/30 | 17:52 - Source: Shafaq News



According to a statement by al-Sudani's office, the meeting focused on ensuring the transparency and integrity of the elections, emphazing the government's commitment to holding free and fair elections.



The discussions touched upon the commission's obligations under the new law, including the designated date, verification centers, and the commission's need for logistic support to carry out necessary contracts related to the election process, such as ballot cards and other materials.



The prime minister reiterated the government's full support for the commission's work in preparing for the upcoming provincial council elections and ensuring their success.



