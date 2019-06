Iran-backed IMIS launched missiles at US embassy: Zebari

2019/06/27 | 02:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraq's former Finance Minister Hoshyar Zebari said that factions of the Iran-backed IMIS are behind launching missiles earlier at the US embassy.Zebari said that the missiles launched against the US embassy aimed to give a message of warning and incite fear.The Iraqi government affirmed that it would respond directly to the attacks of the responsible factions, Zebari added.