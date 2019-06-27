عربي | كوردى


Iran-backed IMIS launched missiles at US embassy: Zebari

Iran-backed IMIS launched missiles at US embassy: Zebari
2019/06/27 | 02:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iraq's former Finance Minister Hoshyar Zebari said that factions of the Iran-backed IMIS are behind launching missiles earlier at the US embassy.Zebari said that the missiles launched against the US embassy aimed to give a message of warning and incite fear.The Iraqi government affirmed that it would respond directly to the attacks of the responsible factions, Zebari added.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW