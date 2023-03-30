2023/03/30 | 19:14 - Source: Iraq News

NANTUCKET, MA, USA, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There's a place off the coast of Massachusetts where vacationers can walk through history, enjoy the excitement of fishing and surfing, dine at pubs and exclusive restaurants, celebrate seasonal festivals, or relax at a pristine beach.



Nantucket Island has been a popular summer resort for more than a century and is still very popular among couples and families.Visitors travel to Nantucket Island by air or by sea.



JetBlue, United Airlines, and Delta are some of the commercial airlines that fly into Nantucket during the summer season.



Cape Air and several smaller airlines also fly to the island from Boston, Hyannis, and other smaller airports.



Traditional and fast ferries travel to Nantucket from Hyannis, from Woods Hole, and from New Bedford.While it is possible to do a day-trip to Nantucket, two or three days are best to fully experience this famous resort island.



It's best to make reservations at a Nantucket inn or hotel well in advance, particularly if you are planning to visit during one of Nantucket's special weekends, which include Daffodil Festival, Nantucket Wine & Food Festival, the Nantucket Book Festival, Race Week, Boston Pops on Nantucket, and Christmas Stroll Weekend.



There are inns that are perfect for a romantic visit: Nantucket is a favorite place for surprise engagements and for weddings.



And there are inns and hotels that are favorites for friends' weekends, for exclusive getaways, and even some that welcome dogs.



For a family stay, house rentals can be arranged through Nantucket real estate offices or with AirBnB and VRBO.



There is a lodging request form and many suggestions at The Insider's Guide to Nantucket: Nantucket.net.There are three lighthouses on Nantucket and dozens of beaches with free public access.



Nantucket has some of the most beautiful and pristine shorelines in the world.



For gentle surf, head to north shore beaches like Jetties, Steps Beach, Dionis, and Brant Point.



Those who prefer surf and colder water go to the south shore to Madequecham, Surfside Beach, Nobadeer, and Cisco.



For an adventure in nature, the Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge is an ideal destination.



The Beach Listing at The Insider's Guide to Nantucket: Nantucket.net will help you decide which ones to visit.There are many options for dining out on Nantucket: from seafood shops that make lobsters and clambakes to go to fine dining establishments that redefine haute cuisine, and many options in between, like pubs, sandwich shops, heathy takeout, pizza, tacos, food trucks, and sushi.



The Insider's Guide to Nantucket: Nantucket.net lists many of the island's finest.Water sports are popular past times on Nantucket Island.



Summertime fun includes swimming, surfing, sailing, surfcasting and sport fishing, kayaking, water tours, and cocktail cruises.



In August, Race Week, the famous Harbor Start featuring Nantucket's Rainbow Fleet, and the Opera House Cup with majestic wooden-hulled sailboats is a delight for all who love boats.There are 35 miles of bicycle paths that criss-cross Nantucket.



Visitors can rent bicycles on the island or bring bicycles over on the ferry and ride to Siasconset Village, to a beach, or to explore the many conservation areas on-island that are open to the public.Nantucket Island has a rich and dramatic history that includes roles in the Boston Tea Party, the American Revolution, whaling, the advent of Summering, and more.



Many American presidents have visited, and U.S.



President Joe Biden and his family spend Thanksgiving on Nantucket Island.



The Nantucket Whaling Museum and the Nantucket Life-Saving Museum tell the exciting stories with exhibits, videos, lectures, classes, and special programs for all ages.Any time of year is beautiful for an island vacation: to plan a trip explore the many chapters of The Insider's Guide to Nantucket.

Steps Beach on Nantucket Island

