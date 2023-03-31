US Urges Citizens to Leave Russia after Journalist Arrested

2023/03/31 | 00:46 - Source: Shafaq News



These issues have contributed to a broader climate of suspicion and mistrust between the two countries, making it more difficult for journalists to report freely and without fear of reprisals. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The White House issued an urgent call on Thursday for all American citizens to leave Russia immediately in response to the arrest of the American journalist for The Wall Street Journal, Evan Gershkovich, in Moscow.The House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre condemned the arrest in the strongest terms, saying that the U.S.government had contacted the journalist's family and the Russian government about the matter.The arrest of Gershkovich has caused concern among U.S.officials, who have expressed their strong condemnation of the incident.Earlier, U.S.Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the United States was "extremely concerned" about the situation and is currently communicating with the Wall Street Journal about the journalist's arrest."I want to strongly reiterate that Americans should heed the U.S.government's warning not to travel to Russia.U.S.citizens residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately, as the State Department continues to advise." Said Jean-Pierre, adding that targeting U.S.citizens by the Russian government is "unacceptable."Russia has faced criticism over its treatment of journalists and media freedom domestically and internationally, particularly in the context of the conflict in Ukraine.This has included the detention and expulsion of foreign journalists.The relationship between the two countries concerning journalists has also been shaped by broader geopolitical tensions and conflicts, such as the conflict in Syria and allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S.presidential election.These issues have contributed to a broader climate of suspicion and mistrust between the two countries, making it more difficult for journalists to report freely and without fear of reprisals.

