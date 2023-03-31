2023/03/31 | 04:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Gas operations have begun at the Akkas gas field in Anbar governorate.A statement from the Ministry of Oil said production of 60 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) is being used to produce 90-95 megawatts of electricity.The State Company for Oil Projects (SCOP) built a 30-kilometer pipeline (pictured) to […]

read more Production Starts at Akkas Gas Field first appeared on Iraq Business News.