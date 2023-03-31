Production Starts at Akkas Gas Field

2023/03/31 | 04:32 - Source: Iraq Business News
Gas operations have begun at the Akkas gas field in Anbar governorate.
A statement from the Ministry of Oil said production of 60 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) is being used to produce 90-95 megawatts of electricity.
The State Company for Oil Projects (SCOP) built a 30-kilometer pipeline (pictured) to […]
