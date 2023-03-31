Al-Sudani meets with IMF Resident Representative


2023/03/31 | 04:32 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Prime Minister Mr.

Mohammed S.

Al-Sudani, met on Thursday with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative, Mr.

Gazi Shbaikat.

‏During the meeting, they discussed Iraq's relationship with the IMF and the cooperation in supporting financial policies and plans to achieve stability in the Iraqi economy.

‏They highlighted the importance of the financial and administrative […]

