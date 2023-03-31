2023/03/31 | 04:32 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Prime Minister Mr.
Mohammed S.
Al-Sudani, met on Thursday with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative, Mr.
Gazi Shbaikat.
During the meeting, they discussed Iraq's relationship with the IMF and the cooperation in supporting financial policies and plans to achieve stability in the Iraqi economy.
They highlighted the importance of the financial and administrative […]
Mohammed S.
Al-Sudani, met on Thursday with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative, Mr.
Gazi Shbaikat.
During the meeting, they discussed Iraq's relationship with the IMF and the cooperation in supporting financial policies and plans to achieve stability in the Iraqi economy.
They highlighted the importance of the financial and administrative […]
read more Al-Sudani meets with IMF Resident Representative first appeared on Iraq Business News.