Al-Sudani meets with IMF Resident Representative

2023/03/31 | 04:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Prime Minister Mr.Mohammed S.Al-Sudani, met on Thursday with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative, Mr.Gazi Shbaikat.‏During the meeting, they discussed Iraq's relationship with the IMF and the cooperation in supporting financial policies and plans to achieve stability in the Iraqi economy.‏They highlighted the importance of the financial and administrative […]

