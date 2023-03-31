Trump's Lawyer to Coordinate Surrender with Manhattan AG in Indictment Case

2023/03/31 | 11:22 - Source: Shafaq News



President Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan for making payments to buy the silence of a porn actress before the 2016 election, according to the attorney general's office.The indictment was confirmed on Thursday, and Trump's lawyer has been contacted to coordinate his surrender and appear to read the charges.



The indictment remains sealed, and the Manhattan Attorney General, Alvin Bragg, said further guidance would be provided when selecting an indictment date.



This marks the first time a former U.S.



president has been charged with a crime.Earlier, Trump described the accusation against him, after an investigation into paying money to silence a porn actress, as "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."Trump denounced the "Witch-Hunt" that "will backfire massively on Joe Biden."For his part, the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels said that the indictment of the former President shows that "no one is above the law.""The indictment of Donald Trump is no cause for joy.



The hard work and conscientiousness of the grand jurors must be respected.



Now let truth and justice prevail." Clark Brewster said on Twitter.Donald Trump's son Eric slammed the prosecution, saying, "This is third-world prosecutorial misconduct.



It is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year."Donald Trump's defense lawyer told AFP on Friday that the former U.S.



"We expect to read the indictment on Tuesday," Susan Nichelis said without further details.A CNN report on the procedures that will take place in the special court stated that the charges approved by the jury against him are not currently public.CNN quoted Manhattan Attorney General Alvin Bragg saying, "We will issue directives later when setting a trial date."Usually, arrangements are made with defendants or their lawyers to turn themselves in, or defendants voluntarily surrender to law enforcement authorities.CNN quoted sources as saying that it is likely that Trump will be allowed to surrender himself voluntarily.And if Trump appears before the court as an indictment, his lawyer is expected to request a petition.At that time, the conditions of release, such as travel restrictions or home confinement, are discussed, and the accused is informed of his rights.A senior source in the New York Police Department talks about arranging Trump's going to court between the Secret Service, the Army, and the New York Police Department."The police agency remains ready and available to respond to protests and counter-protests," the NYPD said in a statement, adding that it is working with federal and state officials on safety protocols.

