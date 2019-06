Iraq Daily Roundup: Kirkuk Operations Turn Deadly; 16 Killed Across Iraq

2019/06/27 | 03:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- At least 16 people were killed and one more was wounded inrecent violenceAt least fourfederal police officers were killed in a bombing in Habat, near Kirkuk.A fifth officerwas reported wounded.Seven ISIS militantswere killed in an airstrike in Wadi al-Shay.Near Dibs, three moremilitants were killed.Ongoing Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Workers'Party (P.K.K.) targets in northern Iraq killed twoguerrillas in Hakurk and Zap.