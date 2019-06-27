Iraq Daily Roundup: Kirkuk Operations Turn Deadly; 16 Killed Across Iraq

2019/06/27 | 03:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- At least 16 people were killed and one more was wounded in
recent violence
At least four
federal police officers were killed in a bombing in Habat, near Kirkuk.
A fifth officer
was reported wounded.
Seven ISIS militants
were killed in an airstrike in Wadi al-Shay.
Near Dibs, three more
militants were killed.
Ongoing Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Workers’
Party (P.K.K.) targets in northern Iraq killed two
guerrillas in Hakurk and Zap.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
