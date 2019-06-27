عربي | كوردى


Iraq Daily Roundup: Kirkuk Operations Turn Deadly; 16 Killed Across Iraq

Iraq Daily Roundup: Kirkuk Operations Turn Deadly; 16 Killed Across Iraq
2019/06/27 | 03:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- At least 16 people were killed and one more was wounded in

recent violence



At least four

federal police officers were killed in a bombing in Habat, near Kirkuk.

A fifth officer

was reported wounded.



Seven ISIS militants

were killed in an airstrike in Wadi al-Shay.



Near Dibs, three more

militants were killed.



Ongoing Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Workers’

Party (P.K.K.) targets in northern Iraq killed two

guerrillas in Hakurk and Zap.









Author: Margaret Griffis





Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has

been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

View all posts by Margaret Griffis







All Text here: Iraq News ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW