The Kurdistan rebellion

2019/06/27 | 05:15
The Kurds also known as the Kurdish people are an Iranian ethnic group in the Middle East. History has rebuilt that they inhabit the mountainous areas to the South of Lake Van and Lake Urnia, a geographical area known and referred to as Kurdistan. Most Kurds speak Northern Kurdis or Sorani which are both Kurdish languages.
There are various hypotheses as to predecessor populations of the Kurds, such as the Carduchoi of classical antiquity. The earliest, known as Kurdish dynasties under Islamic rule (10th-12th) centuries Hasanwayhids, the Marwanids, the Rawadids, the Shaddadids and the Ayyubid dynasty founded by Saladin. The Battle of Chaldiran of 1514 is an important turning point in Kurdish history, marking the alliance of Kurds with the Ottomans.
The Sharafnameh of 1597 is the first account of Kurdish history. Kurdish history in the 20th century is marked by a rising sense of Kurdish nationhood focused on the goal of an independent Kurdistan as scheduled by the Treaty of Sevres in 1920. Partial autonomy was reached by Kurdistan Uyezd (1923-1926) and by Iraqi Kurdistan (since 1991), while notably in Turkish Kurdistan, an armed conflict between Kurdish insurgent groups and Turkish Armed Forces was on-going from 1984 to 1999, and the region continues to be unstable with renewed violence flaring up in the 2000s.
There are different theories about the origin of the name Kurd. According to one theory, it originates in Middle Persian as Kwrt-, a term for “nomed; tent-dweller”. After the Muslim conquest of Persia, this term was adopted into Arabic as Kurd-, and was used specifically for nomadic tribes.
The ethnonym Kurd may ultimately derive from an ancient toponym in the upper Tigris basin. According to the English Orientalist Godfrey Rolles Driver, the term Kurd is related to the Sumerian Karda which was found in Sumarian clay tablets of the third millennium B.C. As for a Middle Persian noun kwrt- originating in an ancient toponym, it has been argued that it may ultimately reflect a Bronze Age toponym Qardu, kar-da, which may also be reflected in the Arabic (Quranic) toponym Gudi (re-adopted in Kurdish as Cudi) the name would be continued in classical antiquity as the first element in the toponym Corduene, and its inhabitants, mentioned by Xenophon as the tribe of the Carduchoi who opposed the retreat of the Ten Thousand through the north of Mesopotamia in the 4th century BC. According to Wikipad, there was the Yazidi uprising against the Abbasids in Abbasids Caliphate between 833- 841.
The Kurds also fought a war against the Musafirid in Rawadids dynasty. This was in 955-1071. There was another Kurdish uprising between 990 and 1085 against the Marwanids in Marwanids. Also, in 1506-1510 the Kurds revolted against the Safavids Empire although they were defeated. In 1609-1610, there was the battle of Dindin fought in Safavid Empire. In 1775 the Kurds fought the battle of Bajalan in Zand dynasty. There were other fierce battle fought by the Kurds against their fellow Arabs and Muslims.
But why these rebellions by the Kurds, Wikipad states that it was and is still a nationalist struggle against those who don’t want them to exist as humans. In spite of these Kurdish rebellions, against their neighbour they also took up arms against Iraq and Turkey. According to BBC news, the Kurds makeup the Middle East’s fourth largest ethnic group. Between 25 and 35 million Kurds occupied Turkey, Iraq, Syria, Iran and Armenia. Although they formed the fourth largest ethnic group in the Middle East they are yet to attain a national status. The fierce conflict is now being fought in the mountains of Northern Iraq. Tribesmen equipped with rifles and horses have achieved a series of military successes against a mechanized army supported by heavy artillery and jet fighters. The Kurdish revolt, led by the resourceful Mullah Mustafa al-Barzani, culminated a long series of attempt by the Kurds to form an autonomous Kurdish state encompassing part of Iraq, Iran and Turkey.
The present uprising, described in a recent group of articles in the New York Times by Dana Adams Schmidt, has two specific objectives: the creation of a Kurdish nation in Northern Iraq and the destruction of the Iraqi regime of Premier Abdul Karim Kassim. The Kurds have a long and varied history.
During the middle Ages 28 Kurdish principalities were formed, one led by Saladin, the curse of the crusaders. The Kurdish Princes, however, were subjugated by the Turks in the 13th century and the Kurds remained under Turkish domination until World War 1. In 1920 they were promised an independent Kurdistan by the Treaty of Sevres only to be robbed of it by the Treaty of Lousanne in 1923. Mullah Mustafa al-Barzani has been a leader in the Kurdish struggle for independence for many years from 1932 to 1943 he and two brothers were exiled from Iraq because of revolutionary activities.
After his 1943 rebellion against the Iraq government failed Barzani and comrades set up the Mehabad Republic in Iraq in 1946. When this was crushed a year later, Mullah Mustafa and 496 men fought their way back through Iraq to refuge in the Soviet Union. They remained in the U.S.S.R. until after the 1958 Revolution. The Kurdistan rebellion has become consistent in view of the fact that the Kurds have no permanent home of their own.
There is a permanent solution to the problem. World leaders should assemble like-minds to sit and discuss the Kurdistan question with the intention of finding a permanent home land for the Kurds. Alternatively, United Nations should by deliberate design find home lands for them in Iraq, Iran, Armenia, Syria and Turkey including others. This will help a long way to arresting part of global problem.
