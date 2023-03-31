Update on Shaikan Oil Production

2023/03/31 | 17:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) is providing an update on its announcement dated 27 March 2023 regarding the shut-in of the Iraq-Turkey pipeline on 25 March 2023 and suspension of exports.GKP announces that it expects to shut-in production processed at Production Facility 1 ("PF-1") today [Friday], while production flowing into Production Facility 2 ("PF-2") will […]

