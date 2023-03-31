Syrian Foreign Minister to Visit Egypt Amid Talks of Syria's Return to Arab World

2023/03/31 | 21:40 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday that Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Al-Miqdad is scheduled to visit Cairo on Saturday.
According to an official statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Al-Miqdad will hold talks with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry at the ministry's headquarters in Cairo.
This will be the first ministerial-level visit of the Syrian Foreign Minister to Egypt since the Arab League was suspended in November 2011.
Al-Miqdad's visit to Cairo comes amid official Arab talks about the return of Syria to the Arab world and about a month before the Arab Summit in Riyadh.
Shukri and Al-Miqdad last met in September 2021 in New York, marking the first meeting between the two foreign ministers in 10 years.
Moreover, this visit comes about a month after Egypt's Foreign Minister visited Syria and Turkey in solidarity with them after a devastating earthquake that struck them on February 6, 2023, marking the first visit by an Egyptian Foreign Minister to Syria since 2011.
