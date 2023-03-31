Syrian Foreign Minister to Visit Egypt Amid Talks of Syria's Return to Arab World

According to an official statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Al-Miqdad will hold talks with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry at the ministry's headquarters in Cairo.



This will be the first ministerial-level visit of the Syrian Foreign Minister to Egypt since the Arab League was suspended in November 2011.



Al-Miqdad's visit to Cairo comes amid official Arab talks about the return of Syria to the Arab world and about a month before the Arab Summit in Riyadh.



Shukri and Al-Miqdad last met in September 2021 in New York, marking the first meeting between the two foreign ministers in 10 years.



