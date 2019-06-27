Home › Relief Web › World: Fair trials for IS suspects critical to justice for atrocity crimes

World: Fair trials for IS suspects critical to justice for atrocity crimes

Amnesty International is concerned by reports that the USA and some European states have facilitated the rendition of people alleged to be former fighters in the armed group calling itself Islamic State (IS) from Northern Syria to Iraq. IS suspects in Iraq have been tried and sentenced to death in proceedings which have been so grossly unfair that the use of this punishment may constitute summary executions. International law prohibits rendition and transfer to torture, unfair trial and the arbitrary imposition of the death penalty. While welcoming all efforts to hold perpetrators of atrocity crimes to account, the international community must urgently take steps to ensure that all persons, regardless of nationality, who are reasonably suspected of committing crimes under international law during these conflicts are brought to justice through fair trials not subject to the death penalty.



