2023/04/01 | 04:28 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- WFP Iraq partners with the Ministry of Trade to Reform the Public Distribution System In Iraq The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) signed a Letter of Cooperation (LoC) with the Government of Iraq's Ministry of Trade (MoT) to formalize their collaboration to reform the Public Distribution System (PDS) in Iraq.By signing the LoC, […]

read more Reforming the Public Distribution System In Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.