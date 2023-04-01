2023/04/01 | 04:28 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Zeinab Shuker for the Middle East Research and Information Project (MERIP).Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Water, Oil and Iraq's Climate Future Iraq's ecological devastation was set in motion years before the 2003 invasion.Click here to download the full […]

read more Water, Oil and Iraq's Climate Future first appeared on Iraq Business News.