Important legislation to be discussed after Budget bill approval, MP says

2023/04/01 | 12:48 - Source: Shafaq News



Ahmed Fawaz, a member of the Parliamentary Legal Committee, told Shafaq News Agency that there are many important laws that will be discussed and voted on in the House of Representatives after the approval of the General Budget Law.



Fawaz added that the Parliamentary Legal Committee is working to pass laws that affect Iraqi society's different segments and groups, including the Civil Service Law and the Unified Retirement Law.



Furthermore, Fawaz stated that other laws have been agreed upon within the State Administration Coalition, which will be discussed and voted on after the approval of the budget law, such as the Oil and Gas Law, among others.



It is worth mentioning that the Iraqi Cabinet approved the draft General Budget Law for the years 2023, 2024, and 2025 on March 13th, and referred it to the House of Representatives.



According to the Parliamentary Finance Committee, the House of Representatives needs 45 days to review and vote on the Federal Budget Law before sending it back to the government for approval. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A member of the Parliamentary Legal Committee revealed on Saturday that a series of "important" legislations will be discussed after the approval of the General Budget Law.Ahmed Fawaz, a member of the Parliamentary Legal Committee, told Shafaq News Agency that there are many important laws that will be discussed and voted on in the House of Representatives after the approval of the General Budget Law.Fawaz added that the Parliamentary Legal Committee is working to pass laws that affect Iraqi society's different segments and groups, including the Civil Service Law and the Unified Retirement Law.Furthermore, Fawaz stated that other laws have been agreed upon within the State Administration Coalition, which will be discussed and voted on after the approval of the budget law, such as the Oil and Gas Law, among others.It is worth mentioning that the Iraqi Cabinet approved the draft General Budget Law for the years 2023, 2024, and 2025 on March 13th, and referred it to the House of Representatives.According to the Parliamentary Finance Committee, the House of Representatives needs 45 days to review and vote on the Federal Budget Law before sending it back to the government for approval.

Sponsored Links