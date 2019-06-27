Home › kurdistan 24 › Kurdistan security arrest hundreds of drug dealers, consumers in six months

Kurdistan security arrest hundreds of drug dealers, consumers in six months

2019/06/27 | 10:25



Editing by Nadia Riva (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Kurdistan Region’s security apparatus on Wednesday announced they had arrested 651 suspected drug dealers and consumers in the first six months of 2019.The drug-combatting General Directorate in a statement mentioned that 235 of those detained have already been convicted of consuming or selling drugs, and the remaining 416 other suspects are currently under investigation or awaiting their trial.The sale and consumption of any narcotics is strictly forbidden in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.The directorate also revealed they have confiscated 92 kilograms of various narcotics over the past six months.The most commonly trafficked drug security forces intercept is heroin (87.5 kilograms). The rest include methamphetamine, opium, and hashish, as well as 7,579 Tramadol tablets, according to the statement.In addition to the drugs, the directorate stated they had also confiscated counterfeit money in the autonomous Kurdistan Region, a total of IQD 200,000 and US $4,600 so far.Most of it is smuggled into the country through its porous border with Iran, on its way to Turkey, Syria, and ultimately Europe and North America.Local activists and authorities have also warned of the rise in drug consumption and trafficking within the country itself.Editing by Nadia Riva