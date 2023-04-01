Iraq's Karbala oil refinery to produce 70% of country's petroleum products and generate $3bn in revenue

2023/04/01 | 23:20 - Source: Shafaq News



al-Sudani announced on Saturday that the Karbala oil refinery will produce 70% of the country's petroleum products and generate $3 billion in revenue for the treasury.The refinery, which is the first in Iraq to operate with modern technologies, will provide 60 to 70% of Iraq's oil product needs and produce nine million liters of gasoline, four million liters of kerosene, 750 tons of liquid gas, 1,000 tons of asphalt, and 360 tons of solid sulfur per day.According to al-Sudani, the refinery was implemented in accordance with international standards related to the environment and the latest technology.



It will be operated by 100% Iraqi staff and its products will be produced according to the latest European specifications, which will spare Iraq the import of many crude derivatives.



The refinery has a production capacity of 140,000 barrels per day, and the purity of the produced gasoline reaches 95 octane.The Karbala refinery is also self-sufficient in electricity generation, producing 200 megawatts of electricity, of which 60 megawatts will be supplied to the national grid, reducing the loads on the grid.



