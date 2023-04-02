2023/04/02 | 04:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Hayder Al-Shakeri for Chatham House.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Are new US financial restrictions on Iraq missing their target? The latest restrictions are a symptom of increased US-Iran tensions.But as Iraq's elite find ways around them, ordinary Iraqis […]

read more Are US Financial Restrictions on Iraq Missing their Target? first appeared on Iraq Business News.