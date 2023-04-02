Iraqi oil exports to US decline for second consecutive week, says EIA report

2023/04/02 | 09:54 - Source: Shafaq News



The EIA's report stated that "the average US imports of crude oil from nine countries during the past week amounted to 4.532 million bpd, a decrease of 891 thousand bpd from the previous week, which amounted to 5.423 million bpd." The report added that "Iraqi oil exports to the US averaged 138 thousand bpd last week, a decrease of 6 thousand bpd compared to the previous week, during which the average daily oil exports to the US amounted to 144 thousand bpd." The EIA also noted that "the highest oil revenues for the US during the past week came from Canada, with an average of 2.957 million bpd, followed by Mexico with an average of 541 thousand bpd.



