Hezbollah official accuses Al-Khanjar of returning "mass murderers" to Jarf Al-Sakhr

2023/04/02 | 09:56 - Source: Shafaq News



This accusation came after Al-Khanjar made a statement a few days ago, in which he said, "We will pray in Jarf soon," referring to the return of displaced Sunnis to that area which witnessed security incidents due to the control of ISIS and before that, Al-Qaeda, before the security forces and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) managed to regain control through military operations that started in 2014 and continued until 2017.



In a social media post today, Al-Askari said, "The mass murderers, killers, and those involved in major crimes and their families and associates seem to be the intended targets of the saying, 'We will pray with them in Jarf'." He added' "their return to any area in Iraq, including Awja Speicher massacre, Amerli, Babel, Abu Ghraib, Jarf Al-Nasr, Karmah, areas of Al-Bu Nimr, Al-Jaghayfa, Sinjar, and others, is like the return of Satan to paradise." Al-Askari continued by saying, "It is the duty of free people, especially those affected by these criminal groups, from the people of jihad, politics, and media, to work with all their strength to isolate the manipulators of the issue and political bidders and expose those involved with them, in order to preserve the sanctity of the blood of martyrs and the wounded, the security of citizens, and prevent the return of the region to the days of ISIS crimes and sectarian strife, and the return of scenes of explosions and mass killing of innocent people." It is worth mentioning that a number of Sunni politicians are calling for the recovery of the Jarf Al-Sakhr from the PMF forces, whom they say control the district and prevent locals from returning to their areas, while the PMF leadership confirms that only those who have security indicators are still living in the camps.

