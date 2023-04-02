Iranian navy says it thwarted a US attempt to enter its aerial space

2023/04/02 | 16:50 - Source: Shafaq News



The Iranian Navy's public relations department said in a press release that an EP-3E drone that belongs to the US Navy was about to intrude into Iran's airspace over the Sea of Oman.



The Iranian naval forces, according to the press release, gave the plane a warning and blocked its unauthorized entry into Iranian airspace.



The American aircraft reportedly heeded the warning, stayed away from the Iranian aerial border, and returned to the international routes.



