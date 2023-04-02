Parliament's finance committee to discuss Iraq's budget with finance minister on Monday

2023/04/02 | 23:12 - Source: Shafaq News



The meeting will also address the budget's estimated deficit of 64 trillion dinars. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament's finance committee is slated to convene tomorrow, Monday, to review the country's budget draft for the upcoming year.The gathering will be attended by the Minister of Finance, Taif Sami, and the top executives of the budget department, who will provide a comprehensive breakdown of the budget's clauses, provisions, and overall amount.The meeting will also address the budget's estimated deficit of 64 trillion dinars.

