Iraqi parliament completes first reading of bill to designate Halabja a governorate

2023/04/03 | 00:18 - Source: Shafaq News



Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani announced on March 13 that the bill to establish Halabja as a governorate would be sent to parliament for a vote.



Once established, Halabja will become the fourth official governorate in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, after Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, and Dohuk.



The city holds a significant historical and emotional significance for the Kurds due to the chemical bombing it endured under the previous regime.



The establishment of the governorate will give Halabja a greater degree of autonomy and representation within the government, further strengthening the Kurdish region's role in Iraq.



The bill is expected to face further debate and revisions before it is finalized and voted on by the parliament. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament has completed the first reading of a bill to establish Halabja as a governorate in Iraq.Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani announced on March 13 that the bill to establish Halabja as a governorate would be sent to parliament for a vote.Once established, Halabja will become the fourth official governorate in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, after Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, and Dohuk.The city holds a significant historical and emotional significance for the Kurds due to the chemical bombing it endured under the previous regime.The establishment of the governorate will give Halabja a greater degree of autonomy and representation within the government, further strengthening the Kurdish region's role in Iraq.The bill is expected to face further debate and revisions before it is finalized and voted on by the parliament.

Sponsored Links