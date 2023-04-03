Iraqi Prime Minister pledges to hold accountable those involved in "theft of the century" case

2023/04/03 | 09:46 - Source: Shafaq News



He added that the "theft of the century" has protection and an official government cover.



The judiciary cited a network of senior officials in the previous government that contributed to the coverage and provided facilities to a network of thieves that seized this money.



Al-Sudani stated that he was transparent and frank from the first day of public opinion and with the Judicial Council, adding that anyone involved in the case would be issued an arrest warrant, regardless of location or capacity.



In response to a question about whether he expected any action against prominent names soon, Al-Sudani replied, "Yes...against major names in this great theft...and they must be held accountable because there are no red lines," noting that "some of those involved in the deal of the century is participating with the current political process, they will soon be overthrown." The "theft of the century" case was revealed last October, involving former senior officials and businessmen.



It sparked great discontent in Iraq, which has witnessed massive protests calling for ending corruption in recent years.



During the interview, Al-Sudani refused to accuse all of the political class of corruption, saying there was an intentional mix-up to cause everyone to despair and leave the arena for a specific class. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani has pledged to hold accountable those involved in the "theft of the century" case, in which tax guarantees were stolen amounting to 3 trillion and 7 billion dinars.Speaking to Qatari Al-Jazeera, Al-Sudani emphasized that corruption is the main challenge facing the Iraqi state today, with much of it protected by political or official facades.He added that the "theft of the century" has protection and an official government cover.The judiciary cited a network of senior officials in the previous government that contributed to the coverage and provided facilities to a network of thieves that seized this money.Al-Sudani stated that he was transparent and frank from the first day of public opinion and with the Judicial Council, adding that anyone involved in the case would be issued an arrest warrant, regardless of location or capacity.In response to a question about whether he expected any action against prominent names soon, Al-Sudani replied, "Yes...against major names in this great theft...and they must be held accountable because there are no red lines," noting that "some of those involved in the deal of the century is participating with the current political process, they will soon be overthrown." The "theft of the century" case was revealed last October, involving former senior officials and businessmen.It sparked great discontent in Iraq, which has witnessed massive protests calling for ending corruption in recent years.During the interview, Al-Sudani refused to accuse all of the political class of corruption, saying there was an intentional mix-up to cause everyone to despair and leave the arena for a specific class.

Sponsored Links