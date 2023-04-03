KDP, PUK to discuss election preparations in a meeting on Wednesday: lawmaker

2023/04/03 | 14:34 - Source: Shafaq News



The Kurdish Region of Iraq has long been a battleground for political factions seeking to gain control over the oil-rich region.



Despite occasional flare-ups of violence, the region has remained relatively stable in recent years, with the KRG playing a crucial role in the fight against the Islamic State group.Nevertheless, the region faces a range of challenges, including political disputes with the federal government in Baghdad, economic stagnation, and a growing population of internally displaced people and refugees. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) are set to convene their election committees for a crucial meeting on Wednesday.The agenda of the meeting, according to Zana Mala Khaled, the KDP's head in the Kurdistan region parliament, will focus on discussing preparations for the regional legislative elections, which are scheduled to be held on November 18, 2023.The Kurdish Region of Iraq has long been a battleground for political factions seeking to gain control over the oil-rich region.Despite occasional flare-ups of violence, the region has remained relatively stable in recent years, with the KRG playing a crucial role in the fight against the Islamic State group.Nevertheless, the region faces a range of challenges, including political disputes with the federal government in Baghdad, economic stagnation, and a growing population of internally displaced people and refugees.

Sponsored Links