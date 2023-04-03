2023/04/03 | 14:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Oil prices surged on Monday after several producers, including Iraq, announced an unexpected cut in production.Iraq's Ministry of Oil said it has voluntarily decided to reduce production by 211,000 barrels per day (bpd), starting from May, and continuring until the end of 2023.According to BBC, Saudi Arabia is reducing output […]

read more Iraq and others to Reduce Oil Production; Oil Prices Surge first appeared on Iraq Business News.