PM Opens Karbala Refinery
2023/04/03 | 14:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The Karbala Oil Refinery, Iraq's first oil refinery to operate with modern technologies, has been opened by Prime Minister Mohammed S.

Al-Sudani.

Built by Korean company Hyundai, the refinery has a capacity of 140,000 barrels per day and meets the latest environmental-friendly European standards.

It includes a power plant with a capacity […]

