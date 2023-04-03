2023/04/03 | 14:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Karbala Oil Refinery, Iraq's first oil refinery to operate with modern technologies, has been opened by Prime Minister Mohammed S.
Al-Sudani.
Built by Korean company Hyundai, the refinery has a capacity of 140,000 barrels per day and meets the latest environmental-friendly European standards.
It includes a power plant with a capacity […]
The Karbala Oil Refinery, Iraq's first oil refinery to operate with modern technologies, has been opened by Prime Minister Mohammed S.
Al-Sudani.
Built by Korean company Hyundai, the refinery has a capacity of 140,000 barrels per day and meets the latest environmental-friendly European standards.
It includes a power plant with a capacity […]
read more PM Opens Karbala Refinery first appeared on Iraq Business News.