2023/04/03 | 14:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Karbala Oil Refinery, Iraq's first oil refinery to operate with modern technologies, has been opened by Prime Minister Mohammed S.Al-Sudani.Built by Korean company Hyundai, the refinery has a capacity of 140,000 barrels per day and meets the latest environmental-friendly European standards.It includes a power plant with a capacity […]

read more PM Opens Karbala Refinery first appeared on Iraq Business News.