Iraq Achieves $7.4bn Oil Exports in March

2023/04/03 | 17:52 - Source: Iraq News

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for March:

Total exports: 100,913,027 barrels

Revenues: $7.404 billion

Average daily exports: 3.255 million barrels

Average price per barrel: $73.37

Exports from central and southern Iraq: 98,875,692 barrels

Exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan: 1,727,494 barrels

While not explicitly stated by the Ministry, these figures seem to imply that exports by road to Jordan totalled 309,841 barrels for the month.

February's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)