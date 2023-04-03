Iraq's prime minister outlines five key priorities for his government

Source: Shafaq News



The prime minister made these remarks during a lecture for the 26th class at the University of Defense for Military Studies earlier today, Monday.



Al-Sudani placed emphasis on accurately prioritizing the ministerial program, stating, "our battle is about how we can gain the trust of the people, with other problems and challenges coming one after the other." He also highlighted the government's efforts to address unemployment, noting that "the cabinet has settled all issues related to unemployment.



It inherited these problems, not created them.



Nonetheless, it made a huge progress." The premier explained that the government has expanded support for individuals and families living below the poverty line, while providing assistance for students to complete their education and offering specialized food baskets.



On the economic reforms, al-Sudani commented, "there can be no economic reform without a robust financial and banking system recognized by international contexts, as we do not live in a village isolated from the world." He added that they have started working on projects and have agreed on the fifth round of oil licenses, both of which are part of economic reform and directing funds to their rightful place.



On his cabinet's efforts to combat corruption, al-Sudani pointed out that there are no red lines in the battle against administrative and financial corruption, "at every level and in every detail, both in civilian and military sectors." The prime minister highlighted his cabinet's endeavors to tackle oil smuggling networks and reviewing decisions, as well as reforming relevant institutions, especially the Integrity Commission.



