Ramadan festivities in Erbil bring locals together in bustling markets and cafes

2023/04/03 | 21:54 - Source: Shafaq News



Shafaq News Agency's lens documented and observed the hustle and bustle of the markets and popular areas in Erbil, starting from after the Iftar until just before the Fajr call to prayer.



Many people flock to popular restaurants, especially those that sell grilled meats.



Shirwan Qasab, the owner of a popular restaurant selling grilled meats, said during an interview with the agency, "Many people come here to break their fast and eat grilled kebabs and other types of grilled meats, as well as boiled poultry meat.



Some citizens even come to my restaurant after breaking the fast and late at night." Mohammed Essam, who sells "Shnina" (yogurt) in the "Taa'jil" area of Erbil, pointed out that "this area witnesses crowds after breaking the fast, as it is a popular area with many memories in people's minds, especially during the days of Ramadan.



They visit and drink juices and "Shnina," which is refreshing after a full day of fasting." Popular cafes in Erbil also play a significant role in creating a Ramadan atmosphere, attracting many people.



