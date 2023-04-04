Iraq joins TIR to Boost Trade and Economic Development

2023/04/04 | 05:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq, at the crossroads of several trade routes in the Middle East, has become the 78th country to accede to the United Nations TIR Convention.Iraq's accession to the TIR Convention anchors its strategic role as a transit hub and supports the country's economic vision to expand its non-oil sectors.The TIR system will boost […]

