Iraq and Russia sign Visa Waiver Agreement

2023/04/04 | 05:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi and Russian governments have signed a draft agreement exempting diplomatic, service, and private passport holders from entry visas.Dr.Abdul Rahman Al-Husseini, the Undersecretary for Administrative and Technical Affairs, signed on behalf of Iraq, and Russian Ambassador Elbrus Kutrashev on behalf of Russia.According to a statement from Iraq's Ministry […]

