2023/04/04 | 05:08 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Iraqi and Russian governments have signed a draft agreement exempting diplomatic, service, and private passport holders from entry visas.
Dr.
Abdul Rahman Al-Husseini, the Undersecretary for Administrative and Technical Affairs, signed on behalf of Iraq, and Russian Ambassador Elbrus Kutrashev on behalf of Russia.
According to a statement from Iraq's Ministry […]
The Iraqi and Russian governments have signed a draft agreement exempting diplomatic, service, and private passport holders from entry visas.
Dr.
Abdul Rahman Al-Husseini, the Undersecretary for Administrative and Technical Affairs, signed on behalf of Iraq, and Russian Ambassador Elbrus Kutrashev on behalf of Russia.
According to a statement from Iraq's Ministry […]
read more Iraq and Russia sign Visa Waiver Agreement first appeared on Iraq Business News.