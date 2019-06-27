Home › Baghdad Post › Iraqi national anthem to receive official approval in 10 days

Iraqi national anthem to receive official approval in 10 days

2019/06/27 | 16:35



Iraq’s Parliamentary Media and Cultural Committee has announced inviting more than 50 artists, academics and intellectuals to discuss a draft bill on the Iraqi national anthem.Head of the committee Samiea Al-Ghallab said in press remarks that hearing sessions will be held over the coming ten days to discuss and research disagreements regarding the anthem.She further added that renowned Iraqi singer Kadim Al Sahir has already submitted a poem that went viral on social media and became a public demand.The poem has receive a preliminary approval and is expected to be officially approved within the coming 10 days.







