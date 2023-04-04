USD/IQD rates rebound in Baghdad after a brief drop

2023/04/04 | 15:28 - Source: Shafaq News



The USD climbed above the 150,000 IQD to 100 threshold, reflecting a rebound in demand for the green banknotes.



At noon, both the al-Harithiya and al-Kifah central exchanges reported a trading rate of 150,500 IQD to 100 USD, marking an increase of 1000 IQD from the opening rate earlier in the day.



The parallel market in Baghdad recorded USD selling and buying rates of 151,500 and 149,500 IQD to 100, respectively.



