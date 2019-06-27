Twin suicide attacks target police in Tunis; 1 dead, 8 hurt

2019/06/27 | 17:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Twin suicide attacks targeting security forces struck
Tunisia’s capital Tunis on Thursday, killing a patrol officer and injuring at least
eight people.One attacker detonated explosives in a busy commercial
district near the French embassy shortly before 11 a.m., apparently targeting a
police patrol. One of the officers died from his injuries, and another was
injured along with three bystanders.At nearly the same time, a second bomber struck at an
entrance to the anti-terrorism brigade on the outskirts of the city. Four
officers were hospitalized with injuries.Tunisia has been struck repeatedly by terror attacks. In
October a female suicide bomber struck the city center, killing only herself.
