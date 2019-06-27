عربي | كوردى


Twin suicide attacks target police in Tunis; 1 dead, 8 hurt

2019/06/27 | 17:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Twin suicide attacks targeting security forces struck

Tunisia’s capital Tunis on Thursday, killing a patrol officer and injuring at least

eight people.One attacker detonated explosives in a busy commercial

district near the French embassy shortly before 11 a.m., apparently targeting a

police patrol. One of the officers died from his injuries, and another was

injured along with three bystanders.At nearly the same time, a second bomber struck at an

entrance to the anti-terrorism brigade on the outskirts of the city. Four

officers were hospitalized with injuries.Tunisia has been struck repeatedly by terror attacks. In

October a female suicide bomber struck the city center, killing only herself.







