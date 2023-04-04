Kurdistan president and coalition commander discuss fight against terrorism, ongoing issues with baghdad

2023/04/04 | 16:46 - Source: Shafaq News



President Barzani emphasized the need for finding solutions to these issues through peaceful means and constructive dialogue."We believe that dialogue and understanding are the only ways to address these issues, and we are committed to finding solutions that benefit both sides," said President Barzani. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani of the Kurdistan region received the Commander-in-Chief of the Global Coalition Forces in Iraq and Syria, General Matthew McFarlane, and his accompanying military delegation on Tuesday.According to a readout issued by his bureau, President Barzani discussed with his guest the coordination between the international forces and Kurdistan in the fight against terrorism, particularly in defeating the remaining ISIS cells.In a joint press conference with the US Consul General in Kurdistan, General McFarlane praised President Barzani's efforts in unifying the Peshmerga forces and the reform process in the Peshmerga Ministry.He also commended the ceremony marking the launch of the first and second divisions of the Kurdistan Peshmerga forces under the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, which took place earlier in the day."The Peshmerga have been important partners in the fight against ISIS, and we look forward to continuing our cooperation to defeat the remaining ISIS elements," said General McFarlane.The two leaders touched upon the ongoing problems between Erbil and Baghdad, particularly the issues related to oil, budget, and the progress of a dialogue between the two sides.President Barzani emphasized the need for finding solutions to these issues through peaceful means and constructive dialogue."We believe that dialogue and understanding are the only ways to address these issues, and we are committed to finding solutions that benefit both sides," said President Barzani.

